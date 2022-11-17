Cedarville women defeat Central State

CEDARVILLE — Lydia Sweeney scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures as Cedarville hung on to edge Central State, 84-81, in a battle of Greene County rivals.

The Maurauders, who were playing their season opener, got as close as two points in the final seconds and misfired on a three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Lady Marauders jumped out to an early six-point lead before CU closed the opening quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 28-22 lead. CU outscored CSU, 20-15, in the second frame to take a 48-37 lead at the break. CSU battled back in the third quarter. An Abbigail Peterson three-pointer cut the deficit down to three with six minutes remaining in the third period. CSU remained within striking distance, trailing 62-56 entering the fourth quarter.

Down by nine with 4:37 remaining, the Lady Marauders slowly chopped into the CU lead and pulled within a possession at the 1:37 mark when Ciara Hardy hit a mid-range shot. After the teams traded baskets, an errand CSU three-point attempt gave the ball back to CU with 46 seconds left. With the shot clock expiring CU’s Paige Garr hit an acrobatic one-handed shot to put the Yellow Jackets up by five with 15 seconds left. CSU responded with a Peterson three-pointer on the other end to pull back within two, 83-81. After CU split a pair of free throws, CSU’s potential game-tying three pointer by Peterson hit the back of the rim and bounced out of the cylinder as time expired.

CU relied heavily on its shooting ability from the three-point line and free throw line. CU shooters combined to make 10 of 30 three pointers (33.3%) and 14 of 17 free throws (82.4%). CSU made seven of 22 shot attempts from beyond the arc (31.8%) and converted eight of 11 free throws (72.7%).

Sweeney went 4-for-4 at the line and added four assists for the Lady Jackets, 1-1.

“I thought Lydia Sweeney was key in the outcome,” CSU head coach Cathy Parson said. “She had an efficient shooting night and made some key shots when her team needed it.”

Abby Freeman came off the CU bench with 12 points and Taylor Strock produced a double-double of 11 points with ten rebounds.

Kat Weakley chipped in 11 points and Anne Wheeler dished out a game-high six assists.

The CU bench outscored the CSU reserves, 31-24.

The Lady Marauders had three players score in double-figures. Peterson finished with a game-high 25 points. Katarina Maros finished with 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Hardy added 10 points and eight rebounds.

CSU sophomores Peterson (25) and Maros (12) recorded a career-best in scoring on Wednesday.

Wednesday was the 45th meeting between Central State and Cedarville. Cedarville currently leads the series, 28-17.

Jackets take down Boyce, move to 3-0

CEDARVILLE — Brayden Sipple dropped in a career-high 18 points and Cedarville rolled to a 97-66 win over Boyce at the Callan Athletic Center.

Sipple hit 8-of-11 shots from the floor and handed out four assists for the unbeaten Yellow Jackets, 3-0.

Freshman Kyle Thomas buried four triples and finished with a career-high 14 markers.

Jacob Drees and Grant Whisman scored 11 points each. Ethan Sellars was good for a team-high five assists.

CU made 11 three-pointers as a team and controlled the boards, 39-26.

Stinger Notes: Cedarville scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed. … Thirteen players saw action and 12 scored. … The bench came through with 42 points; Noe Enoumedi netted a career-high eight points. … The hosts dished out 24 assists and tallied 50 points in the paint. … The Jackets scored 31 points off of 18 turnovers. … The Wednesday night crowd was listed at 1,123. … It was the first meeting between the two schools.

