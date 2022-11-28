Cedarville heads to national meet ranked 6th

CEDARVILLE — Midwest Region runner-up Cedarville enters the NCAA Division II Women’s Cross Country Championship rated No. 6 in the country.

The USTFCCCA Division II Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll has had the Lady Jackets in that position for three consecutive rankings.

Region champion Grand Valley State remains in the No. 2 spot.

Only three other region schools appear in the Top 30 – No. 18 Wayne State MI, No. 25 Saginaw Valley State, and No. 27 Southwest Baptist.

The national meet will held on Friday in University Place, Wash.

CU duo powers Jackets to road victory

HAMMOND, Ind. — Jacob Drees and Jayvon Maughmer scored 21 points apiece to spark the Yellow Jackets to a 77-65 non-conference victory at Purdue Northwest.

Drees added six rebounds, four blocks, and two assists to his performance while Maughmer contributed five assists, five steals, and four boards.

Kyle Thomas and Grant Whisman chipped in nine points each for Cedarville, 5-1 overall.

The visitors tallied the first five points and never trailed against the Pride, who entered with a 5-1 record.

The biggest margin was 40-19 with 2:25 left in the first half.

Purdue Northwest clawed back to within four midway through the second period, but CU responded with a 13-3 run to squelch the comeback.

Stinger Notes: Cedarville shot a season-best .585 (31-of-53) from the field. … The offense knocked down ten three-pointers – the fifth straight game to make at least ten. … Neither team attempted a free throw in the first half. … Chris Rogers matched Maughmer with five assists. … Tytist Dean was credited with six rebounds. … The Jackets lead the all-time series, 2-0, with the first meeting during the 1990-91 season. … The Yellow Jackets will begin G-MAC play on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. when it hosts Hillsdale.