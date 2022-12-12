Indians win streak reaches five

CEDARVILLE — Molly Mossing scored 17 points for the Indians to help her team defeat Madison Plains 49-32 on Saturday and win its fifth straight game.

Cedarville got 10 assists from Kailee Sutton, and Mili Smith added 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field to go with six rebounds.

“I am proud of the effort all the girls showed,” Cedarville head coach Hailey Peters said. “Kailee did a great job of seeing the floor and finding the open person.”

Cedarville went up four at the break and came out strong in the second half with a 15-3 third quarter to pull away and improve to 4-1 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

The Indians played at Greenon on Monday.

Bellbrook 59, Monroe 19

Taylor Scohy outscored the Hornets by herself with 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting and making four of her five attempts from three in the win.

Kelley Griffin had eight assists and set the new career mark in school history with her performance. Griffin is averaging seven assists per game this season and has 396 in her three seasons at the varsity level.

Bellbrook is 6-0 overall this season.

Southeastern 50, Greeneview 46

The Rams couldn’t get extra points from beyond the arc as they couldn’t hold onto another fourth-quarter lead.

Monet Vest pulled in 13 rebounds, while Daylee Sandlin led the team with 15 points.

Greeneview was 2-for-16 from three in the game.

Sidney 68, Xenia 28

The Yellow Jackets stout defense held down the Bucs as it has against other MVL teams this season.

Sidney is averaging allowing 21.6 points in league play this year.

Alter 59, Carroll 50

Three scored in double figures for Carroll, but the team dropped to 2-6 overall this season.

Eva Snyder had 13 points, and Kiera Healy and Ellie Meyer both scored 10.

Other scores: Wayne 40, Beavercreek 36; Stebbins 35, Fairborn 17

A ball was painted for Bellbrook senior Kelley Griffin in celebration of her setting the school record for assists in a career during Saturday’s win against Madison. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/12/web1_CMYKFjo8nT_aEAAXvdP.jpg A ball was painted for Bellbrook senior Kelley Griffin in celebration of her setting the school record for assists in a career during Saturday’s win against Madison. Courtesy of Bellbrook Athletics Cedarville senior Kailee Sutton (5) helped facilitate the ball to her teammates in a win against Madison Plains on Saturday, producing a career0high 10 assists in the 17-point victory. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/12/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0061.jpg Cedarville senior Kailee Sutton (5) helped facilitate the ball to her teammates in a win against Madison Plains on Saturday, producing a career0high 10 assists in the 17-point victory. Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.