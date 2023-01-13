Harden, Bartley win coaching awards

XENIA — Awards season continues for the 2022 Xenia football team with two more honors coming Thursday for its coaching staff.

Head coach Maurice Harden has been named the Division II Coach of the Year by the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association. Matt Bartley was also named Assistant Coach of the Year by the MVFCA.

Harden helped lead Xenia to the first 10-0 regular season in school history and the school’s second Miami Valley League championship in four seasons. He was previously named the co-coach of the year in the state by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Bartley, a 30-year coaching veteran, has been a long-time assistant in the Xenia program and is a member of the MVFCA Hall of Fame. He coached an offensive line which helped lead the way to set numerous team and individual offensive school records during the 2022 season.

The awards had a public vote involved in the decision making.

Xenia football assistant coach Matt Bartley (right) was named the MVFCA’s D-II Assistant Coach of the Year for 2022. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2023/01/web1_CMYKMattBartley.jpg Xenia football assistant coach Matt Bartley (right) was named the MVFCA’s D-II Assistant Coach of the Year for 2022. Contributed photos Xenia football head coach was presented with his latest award, the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Division II Coach of the Year, during a MVFCA meeting on Thursday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2023/01/web1_CMYKMauriceHarden.jpg Xenia football head coach was presented with his latest award, the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Division II Coach of the Year, during a MVFCA meeting on Thursday. Contributed photos