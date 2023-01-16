Bredeson nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

SAN ANTONIO — Cedarville University graduate student Rachel Bredeson was recognized as a NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Nominee at the 2023 NCAA Convention last week.

A former cross country and track & field standout for the Lady Jackets, Bredeson carries a perfect 4.0 GPA as a pharmaceutical sciences major at the University.

The Xenia native (Legacy Christian Academy) was chosen the 2022 Great Midwest Athletic Conference NCAA Woman of the Year.

Bredeson’s academic honors include being named the 2021-22 G-MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, she earned the G-MAC Elite 25 Awards for both indoor and outdoor track & field, and she was also the 2021 NCAA Elite 90 Award winner for having the top GPA at the outdoor national meet

She placed sixth in the nation in the steeplechase to earn 2022 NCAA Division II All-America honors.

Bredeson served as team captain for both the cross country and track & field teams. She is president of the Student National Pharmacist Association and chair of the Student College of Clinical Pharmacy Central Nervous System PRN.

Established in 1991, the award recognizes female student-athletes who have completed their undergraduate studies and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers.

Rachel Bredeson, a grad student at Cedarville University and Greene County native, was recognized as a NCAA Woman of the Year nominee during the 2023 NCAA Convention. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2023/01/web1_CMYKNCAA-WOTY-Bredeson-01.jpg Rachel Bredeson, a grad student at Cedarville University and Greene County native, was recognized as a NCAA Woman of the Year nominee during the 2023 NCAA Convention. Courtesy photo

Becomes second Lady Jacket to earn prestigious recognition