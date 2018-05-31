CSU school of agriculture named tops in 2018

WILBERFORCE — The Ohio Association of Agricultural Educators (OAAE) has named Central State University’s School of Agricultural Education and Food Science as the Outstanding Post-Secondary Program of 2018.

“We are continuing to build Central State University’s reputation as a great destination for students interested in agricultural education,” said Jon Henry, CSU director of agricultural education. “The recognition by the OAAE signifies that we have successfully established the credibility of our program with the agricultural education professionals in the state of Ohio.”

Designed to help address the critical shortage of Ohio agriculture teachers, CSU’s School of Agricultural Education and Food Science was established in 2016. The Agricultural Education degree programs were first offered to students last fall.

CSU’s Agricultural Education Program provides students with the tools needed to succeed in the teaching profession and related careers. CSU provides instruction in teaching methods, curriculum planning, leadership development and community engagement.

Students also gain hands-on experience in an off-campus, 12-week student teaching experience in a high school agricultural education program. Multidisciplinary coursework also includes agribusiness, animal science, horticulture, soils, agricultural machines, grain crops and natural resources.

“Our goal over the past 18 months has been to promote awareness of our program. We have a great opportunity to train and develop a diverse group of students,” Henry said. “We are a relatively new option that provides an accessible and affordable option for traditional and non-traditional students to develop the skills necessary to meet the high demand in agricultural related careers.”

CSU will be recognized at the 2018 OAAE Awards Luncheon Wednesday, June 13 at the Ohio 4-H Center in Columbus. In addition, CSU also qualifies for consideration as the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE).

The OAAE is recognized by students, agricultural educators, and stakeholders as proactive leaders in Agricultural Education.