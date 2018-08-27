Submitted photo
Captains of the Xenia High School football team hoist the Backyard Battle Trophy after a 41-14 win at Beavercreek Aug. 24. Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays (center) presented the trophy, with Beavercreek City Councilman Ryan Rushing (far left) and Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone.
