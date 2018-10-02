Hampton Inn opens

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Hampton Inn Xenia-Dayton opened to the public Oct. 2. Hotel and city officials (pictured) said its the first mid-to-upscale hotel in the community and are thrilled about its opening.

Amar Jani, spokesperson for Tashi Hospitality and Alan Liming president/CEO of the Xenia Chamber of Commerce. Liming presented Jani with a certificate from the chamber.