Pumpkins galore at Young’s this weekend

YELLOW SPRINGS — Experience all things pumpkin at Young’s 42nd Annual Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival 11 am. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 6-7 at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road.

The dairy’s biggest event of the year will be held rain or shine. Parking will be available in the field across the road.

Attendees can make their way through Cowvin’s Corny Maze between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days. The price is $7 per person ages 5 and older. Children 4 and under are free. Children age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Participants will take a wagon ride to and from the maze. Tickets can be purchased at Cowvin’s Corny Bin or in The Marketplace in The Dairy Store.

Free cow milking demonstrations will be held hourly beginning at 1 p.m. Participants can also observe pumpkin donut hole making all day.

Other pumpkin activities include pumpkin painting noon to 5 p.m., which is free with the purchase of a pumpkin. Or, visitors can take a shot with the human-powered pumpkin launcher — $2/shot or 3 for $5.

A free Young’s Farmstead Cheese Production Tour will be held 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. Cheese samples will be available all day.

Before the day is over, festival-goers can take their picture with Humongus Gus — a giant pumpkin — or play a game of pumpkin bowling.

