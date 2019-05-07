Jamestown seeks additional levy

JAMESTOWN — The Village of Jamestown is asking residents for a little more money to help fund the police department.

Issue 9 is a 1.8 mill, five year additional levy that would generate $50,000 annually if passed during the May 7 election. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $5.25 per month.

“In prior years, we have transferred money from the general fund to support the police budget, but would like to reduce that amount so that general fund money may be used for other important village projects (improving the deteriorating alleys and other street resurfacing/needs),” Fiscal Officer Marsha Haines said in an email.

The village — which has four full-time and 14 part-time officers — tries to purchase a police vehicle every two years, Haines said. The police department also provides security for the Greeneview Local School District as well as the Premier Health Partners emergency room.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.