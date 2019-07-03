A senior sock hop

Photos courtesy GCCOA

Jamestown Senior Center held its annual senior prom June 29, this time with a 1950s Sock Hop theme. Twenty-six seniors attended — some dressed in poodle skirts, bobby socks, saddle shoes and pony tails; others dressed in white T-shirts, black jackets and slicked-back hair. The evening began with a 50s dinner consisting of “Chubby Checker Burgers,” “Hound Dogs,” “Saddle Shoe Slaw,” “Johnny B. Goode Beans” and ice cream floats. Music kept the senior group moving to the twist, the bunny hop and the hokey pokey. Games included a hula hoop contest, a bubble gum blowing contest, 1950s trivia and a name-that-tune contest. Attendees also took advantage of a photo op in a pink convertible at a drive-in movie.