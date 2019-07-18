Police searching for bank robbery suspects

XENIA — Xenia police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at Huntington Bank July 16.

According to a press release, police responded to the bank on North Detroit Street around 5:10 p.m after the suspect approached a teller at the counter and said he had a bomb and demanded money.

The teller complied with the demand, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. He got into a gray sedan driven by the second suspect, police said.

The first suspect is a black male in his 20s, approximately 6-feet to 6-foot-3 tall and between 175-190 pounds. He has short black hair and was wearing a ball cap, a gray T-shirt with a blue backpack and blue jeans. The second suspect is a black person of unknown gender, the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the identity of the suspects, is asked to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a message at the tip line, 937-347-1623. Citizens can also email Det. Sparks at dsparks@ci.xenia.oh.us.