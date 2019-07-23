Man convicted of harassment with a bodily substance

XENIA — A Greene County jury found a Fairborn man guilty of vandalism and harassment with a bodily substance July 16.

Daniel Patterson, 35, testified during the two-day trial in Common Pleas Court that he didn’t remember flooding his jail cell by shoving a shirt down the toilet, or spitting into the face of a corrections officer, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office says.

The indictment states that Patterson, “confined in a detention facility, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm another person, knowingly caused or attempted to cause the other person come in contact with [bodily substances] … “

During trial, evidence for the prosecution included a jail video of the Dec. 22 incident and testimony from a forensic doctor.

“It probably did not help the defendant’s case when he became disruptive in court and called both the expert witnesses and Assistant County Prosecutor Michele Henne liars,” said Prosecutor Stephen Haller in a release. “But it got worse. After closing arguments, the defendant shouted crude comments toward Ms. Henne in front of the jury. She remained poised and professional under challenging circumstances and got the job done.”

Defense Attorney Andrew Schlueter argued that Patterson was not guilty by reason of insanity, the release states.

Patterson underwent a forensic psychiatric evaluation, which resulted in a doctor finding him competent to stand trial, according to court records. Documents show Schlueter motioned for a second evaluation.

Jurors deliberated briefly before convicting Patterson.

Court records indicate the Fairborn man has prior felonies on his record, including robbery and harassment with a bodily substance in 2010.

Judge Stephen A. Wolaver sentenced Patterson to 12 months.

Patterson https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_MUGSHOTS_34655088.jpg Patterson