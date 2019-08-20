Uneventful first day good for Xenia schools

XENIA — When there is nothing significant to report, it’s usually a good first day of school.

That was the case in Xenia Monday as Xenia Community Schools were back in session after a hot summer.

“The day went smoothly,” Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said. “I’m very pleased with how the day went. We do this every year. We’ve got it down pretty well in terms of what needs to happen in order for kids to have a safe and welcoming first day back. It was a fantastic day.”

From buses running on time, to parents getting their kids to school on time, everything went as expected which could be a good omen, according to Lofton.

“That’s a good indication of what the rest of the school year will be like,” he said.

Lofton credited work done in June, July and early August for Monday’s success.

“That’s what all the work in the summer is for,” he said. “We do a lot of planning. We have a lot of conversations. We do those things in the summer so we can have a smooth start to the school year.”

Only 81 more school days until winter break.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Cox Elementary School teacher Candice Dixon reads a book to her class during the first day of school Monday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/08/web1_DSC_0609.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Cox Elementary School teacher Candice Dixon reads a book to her class during the first day of school Monday.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.