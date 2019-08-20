Event to feature scale version aircraft

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Scale versions of some of history’s well-known airframes will take to the skies over Labor Day weekend during the Giant Scale Radio-Controlled (RC) Model Aircraft Air Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

More than 100 pilots from across the country will entertain audiences as they perform skillful maneuvers with RC jets, warbirds, bombers, helicopters and gliders from all eras of aviation history.

The event, which is open to the public with free admission and parking, will offer food and merchandise available for purchase.

Those interested in attending the show must enter through the main museum gate off Springfield Street, and follow the signs to the event area behind the museum. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information and photos from past events, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Outdoor-Aviation-Events/.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.