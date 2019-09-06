Central State in line for millions

DAYTON — Central State University is poised to receive an increase of as much as $7.4 million annually due to an error in its 1890 Land Grant status.

Designated in 2014, the school was supposed to receive a full share of federal appropriations based on a formula created in 1978. Since that time, CSU and West Virginia State University became 1890 Land Grant universities, but the formula was not adjusted. Because of that, CSU received funding at the base level as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — around $4.6 million instead of about $12 million.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) worked with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) to remedy what he called a “slight” to Central State. Turner announced to CSU officials at its Dayton campus Thursday that federal funding is being processed and they are working to make sure the state match is secured.

“This has been a long process,” Turner said. “I think we are all holding our breath and we’re all looking forward to when that final disbursement shows up at Central State.”

Turner also announced more money could be coming CSU’s way if the Senate passes and President Trump signs the latest National Defense Authorization Act, which includes an amendment Turner supported to give more than $30 million to encourage partnerships between the military and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

If it passes, the bill could enhance an already-existing partnership between CSU and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“This is an opportunity for Central State to be a mainstay and a mainplayer in the area of research,” President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond said. “Our engineering programs, our STEM programs, our Ag programs are all research-based and so to be able to provide those kinds of opportunities with diverse experiences with AFRL will be a benefit not only to students but also to the entire state of Ohio.”

Maj. Gen. William Cooley, commander of AFRL, said the extra funding help secure the future of research.

“The AFRL is very much looking to expand the technical base to ensure we have a strong pipeline of science, engineering, technologists and mathematicians coming into the work force,” he said. “My hope is that going forward we continue to expand the internship opportunities from Central State because this is about human beings getting exposed to understanding what the research environment is all about. What is involved and how we partner with other scientists and engineers around the community, around the nation, around the world to advance technology.”

Turner said the amended defense bill came out of the House and is currently in conference with the Senate. He is hoping it is passed and sent on to the president this fall.

