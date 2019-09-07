OSHP investigating fatal crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Fayette County woman died as a result of a single-car crash on S.R. 734 early Saturday morning.

Lisa Day, 27, of Jeffersonville, was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle in which she was a passenger went off the roadway and struck a tree around 12:15 a.m.

According to a release from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tyler Canterbury, 19, of Jeffersonville, was driving the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it went off the right side of the road. He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Canterbury and Day were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Police Department, Cedarville Township EMS, Silver Creek Township EMS, New Jasper Township EMS, and the Greene County Coroner’s Office.