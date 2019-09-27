Homecoming week to culminate with Festival of Flight

10:30 a.m.: USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team vs. local military personnel and first responders, Nischwitz Stadium

FAIRBORN — Wright Day to Give, Chili Cook-Off, a trivia contest, Casino Night and the inaugural Festival of Flight highlight Wright State University’s packed Homecoming Week Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.

The celebration begins with the Homecoming Kickoff Party on Sept. 30 and concludes with the inaugural Festival of Flight Saturday, Oct. 5.

Homecoming week will include a number of activities, including a golf cart decorating for the golf cart parade during the Festival of Flight, a cardboard boat race, FIFA World Cup video game tournament and more. It also provides an opportunity to support student scholarships and programs through the third annual Wright Day to Give on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the university’s Founder’s Day. Support the causes closest to heart — academic area, departments, student groups, athletics, campus organizations. Every gift, no matter the size, will make a difference, according to Wright State.

“The students have planned some wonderful events, from the Kickoff to the joining of the Chili Cook-Off and the Bonfire to participating in the Golf Cart Parade,” said Debbie Lamp, associate director of student involvement and leadership. “It’s a week of pride on campus.”

The free Festival of Flight will celebrate the importance of aviation in the Miami Valley. The festival will feature popular food trucks and flight-themed beverages; performances by local bands; aviation-related educational experiences; Wright State soccer, volleyball and softball teams; a military veteran softball team and a vintage baseball game; a dedicated area with inflatables; and a haunted trail. It is slated for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in the back parking lot of the Wright State University Nutter Center.