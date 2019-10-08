Lit candles honor DV victims, survivors

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence or sexual assault and needs help, call the Family Violence Prevention Center 24 Hour Crisis Hotline: 937-426-2334 or 937-372-4552.

BEAVERCREEK — Community members remembered domestic violence victims by lighting candles at a vigil hosted by Family Violence Prevention Center Oct. 7 at The Greene.

“Today is a day of unity. We begin October in a somber way,” FVPC Executive Director Debbie Matheson said. “Some have lost their lives. Some have found hope and the way out. We gather here to remember them.”

The “Pause for Peace” event included Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamations by elected officials, the presentation of $6,094 to FVPC from the Xenia Chrome Divas, music and a survivor’s story.

“There are survivors among us,” Matheson said. “With each of you sharing your voice, being willing to listen to survivors — you are fighting against the ripple effect of domestic violence, supporting survivors.”

At the end, community members formed a circle and lit purple-covered candles. A bell rang 35 times — once for each of the adults and children seeking security in the safe house right now.

“You’re so brave,” Ashley Foster, after singing, said to the crowd. “We have each other.”

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com