Xenia band holding annual Tag Day

XENIA — The Xenia High School Marching Buccaneers know that “tagging” isn’t only for Facebook these days.

Band members will be tagging family, friends and neighbors throughout Xenia during Tag Day Saturday, Nov. 2, but it won’t be on social media. It is an annual fund-raiser meant to provide additional support for the Xenia Band Boosters.

During Tag Day, members of the marching band and color guard will visit some of the neighborhoods of Xenia in pairs seeking donations for the various band programs throughout Xenia Community Schools.

Band members will be easily recognized, dressed in full uniform (newly purchased in 2016), while the color guard will be in Xenia blue. The purchase of those uniforms, while drastically needed, took a large chunk of out of the Boosters’ budget.

In addition, in the spring of 2017, the band traveled to Universal Orlando where it marched in one of the park parades providing band members with additional performance experience in a larger venue.

That is a trip that is planned every four years with the next one scheduled for spring 2021.

In order to keep the cost low for students to go, the boosters paid for the entire cost of the motor coach bus — about $12,000 — and now are working to raise funds to recoup that expenditure and save for other future expenses.

In addition, donations also support students that are financially unable to pay for their involvement in the marching band and guard.

The band boosters works with local businesses for sponsorships and offer scholarship opportunities to help students with fees.

The students hope that the community will come together Nov. 2 and help the boosters build back up the funds that help the band programs throughout the year including the Warner Middle School band program (seventh and eighth grades), the Xenia High School Marching Buccaneers, the Xenia High School Jazz Band, winter guard, and pep band.

No amount is too small, and all support is greatly appreciated.

For more information about Tag Day, call band booster chair Laurie Fox at 937-475-2804.