Senior center altering lunch menu

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is changing its lunch program beginning Monday, Oct. 21.

Due to renovation of the floor in the ballroom, the senior center will only be able to provide box lunches. The flooring is being removed and replaced and will cause dirt and dust that will make it impossible to serve the normal, full lunch menu, according to Judy Baker, executive director.

Box lunch choices of turkey and cheese, ham and cheese or chicken salad croissants will be available. All lunches will include chips, a fruit cup, and a brownie. Patrons will also have a choice of soft drinks, coffee, or bottled water.

The full lunch will be $4. There will be no disruption to the center’s home-delivered meal program.