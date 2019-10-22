Shoppes at Fairfield Commons to host Fall Festival

BEAVERCREEK — To celebrate its grand reopening, a local shopping center is hosting a Fall Festival you — and your dog — won’t want to miss.

Enjoy local food, shopping, games and free activities for all ages from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at the Shoppes at Fairfield Commons, located between Chick-Fil-A and Target at 2451 Lakeview Drive, Beavercreek.

The Shoppes was one of the many buildings damaged when EF4 tornadoes tore through Dayton at 170 mph this past May. No tenants or customers were harmed, but the center was closed four months to rebuild.

“Many of our stores are owner operated. They woke up to find their homes, livelihoods and community had been hit in one fell swoop,” said Alexa Barnett, assistant property manager and event coordinator. “It’s been a true a team effort to rebuild their spaces and get everyone back up and running. This festival is a chance to celebrate not only our tenants, but the entire community’s efforts to rebuild.”

This is a family friendly event with trunk-or-treating by Aqua-Tots, a “paw-fect” pups costume contest by Petland (dogs only), pumpkin decorating competition, pop-up shops, face painters and more. Emergency responders are providing a fire truck, K9 unit and ambulance for kids — and adults — to play in and learn about. It will feature a radio remote with local personality/DJ Kim Faris of Hot Country 94.5 and there’s a mouthwatering food truck lineup with Dayton Urban BBQ, Twisted Taco, Rolling Indulgence and Billie Gold Bubble Tea.

More than $1,000 in prizes from Club Pilates, Aqua-Tots Swim School, Aldi, Salon Lofts, Petland, Luminous Nails and more are up for grabs (no purchase necessary). Costumes are encouraged for humans and dogs alike and will earn you a second free raffle entry.

Four months after suffering extensive damage in the Memorial Day tornadoes, the Shoppes at Fairfield Commons will host a Fall Festival to celebrate their re-opening. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_Photo-2-Center-exterior-rebuild.jpg Four months after suffering extensive damage in the Memorial Day tornadoes, the Shoppes at Fairfield Commons will host a Fall Festival to celebrate their re-opening. Contributed photo Four months after suffering extensive damage in the Memorial Day tornadoes, the Shoppes at Fairfield Commons will host a Fall Festival to celebrate their re-opening. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_photo-5.jpg Four months after suffering extensive damage in the Memorial Day tornadoes, the Shoppes at Fairfield Commons will host a Fall Festival to celebrate their re-opening. Contributed photo