County receives Auditor of State Award

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Joe Braden, West Regional Liaison for Auditor of State Keith Faber, presents the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to Greene County Auditor David Graham Oct. 17 at a Board of Commissioners meeting. These awards are presented to counties who meet specific criteria during their financial audit. Braden said Greene County was one of 14 counties in his region to receive the award. He also said that out of auditing nearly 5,900 entities, less than 4 percent are eligible for the award.