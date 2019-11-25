Community invited to gobble up turkey

XENIA — An old tradition will become new this Thanksgiving day.

The annual free turkey dinner — which was always a well-attended event at the old senior center — will take place for the first time at the new Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center inside the REACH Center on Progress Drive.

The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

While it may look a little different, it will still feature the same yummy turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, rolls and delectable desserts.

“We are very excited to be at the new Xenia Adult Recreation and Service Center,” event organizer Sarah Mays said. “We are very thankful that they are such willing partners to still open their doors and have us in their beautiful new facility this year. In fact, they are even going a step further this year and helping to cook turkeys.”

As in years past, WGC Golf Course raised funds to purchase the turkeys (as well as food vouchers), and then Grocerylan orders the turkeys and stores them. The Xenia Area Association of Churches & Ministries helps in purchasing other items such as potatoes (for real mashed potatoes), stuffing, green beans, rolls and more.

Employees of the City of Xenia donate pies for dessert.

“Each year, these amazing employees give from their own pockets to either bake pies or give funds to purchase pies,” Mays said.

Volunteers make up the kitchen, the serving staff, the cleaning crew, and the drivers who take meals out to people who are unable to come to the actual meal.

“Each year, there are folks who come back to serve because they enjoy it so much, and there are those who are joining us for the first time,” Mays said. “The Xenia community Thanksgiving day meal is truly a team effort … it’s filled with kindness, generosity, love for our Xenia community, and of course great food.”

The free Xenia community Thanksgiving day meal is a collaborative effort between the Xenia Area Association of Churches & Ministries, the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, and the City of Xenia.

If you are unable to leave your home and need a meal delivered, contact Sarah Mays at 937-603-5643 or email sarah.mays@ebcxenia.org before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

To donate a pie, call the city at 937-376-7232.

