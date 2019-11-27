Sparking creativity

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Caleb and Johanna Henderson check out the button Micah Henderson designed and pressed Nov. 26 in Xenia Community Library’s Spark Place. Micah’s family spent the afternoon in the makerspace, an open-technology lab on the second floor that allows library patrons to use its equipment for free. Equipment includes 3-D printers, laser cutters, a vinyl printer, a sewing machine, a DSLR camera and more. Users must only pay for materials.