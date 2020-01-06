Young retires from BFD after 37 years

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP – The Beavercreek Township Fire Department celebrated a battalion chief who retired after 37 years of service to the department.

Chief David Young retired from the department Jan. 3 with a flag presentation and ceremony at Station 61 on Dayton-Xenia Road.

Young began his career as a volunteer in 1983 and worked his way up to becoming a part-time firefighter before becoming full-time and a battalion chief. In 2001, he was a member of Ohio Task Force 1, which went to New York City following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Young told WDTN it’s an honor and privilege to be a firefighter.

“It’s the best job in the world,” he said. “You’re able to help people in situations you just can’t imagine. The rewards of that are great.”

Photo courtesy WDTN Chief David Young retired from the Beavercreek Township Fire Department Jan. 3 https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/01/web1_Beavercreek-Battalion-Chief-Retires.jpg Photo courtesy WDTN Chief David Young retired from the Beavercreek Township Fire Department Jan. 3

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.