Bellbrook welcomes new school board members

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek board of education appointed Kevin Price as a new board member during the Jan. 9 regular board meeting.

He will serve former board member Kathy Kingston’s term through 2021. Kingston, a 13-year veteran of the school board, resigned in late December due to a health condition, according to a release from the district. The board considered a list of 13 applicants for the open board position.

Price retired after serving in the United States Air Force for 29 years and is currently a program manager at the Air Force Research Laboratory. He is a father of six kids, and has one child still attending school in the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district.

“Kevin Price possesses the traits and business experience that will help us continue to be successful and can represent the perspective of military families in our district. He will be a great asset for us on the board,” said David Carpenter, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek board president.

The school district also welcomed new board member Karen Long. Long was elected to the board by voters during the November 2019 election and was sworn in during the Jan. 9 board meeting. She is a parent of two Bellbrook-Sugarcreek students and is married to a local police officer. Long is a social worker and is currently assigned as a PLAY Project therapist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

She will serve on the school board for one term through 2023. Carpenter, who has served on the board for one term (four years), was reelected by district voters during the November 2019 election.