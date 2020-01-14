Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley receives $40,000 grant

DAYTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley is a recipient of a $40,000 grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP).

After a rigorous application process, OJJDP, an office within the United Stated Department of Justice (DOJ), awarded grants to 95 agencies across 42 states. Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley, a grant recipient, serves four counties including Greene County.

The goal of the grant is to use one-to-one mentoring to increase school engagement, academics, social skills and behaviors, and to reduce negative outcomes including substance abuse and juvenile delinquency.

“We are proud and privileged to be selected to receive these funds,” said Anne Pfeiffer, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley. “With these mentoring dollars we expect to support matches in the four counties we serve — Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble. When we make a match, they tend to last at least 30 months. But we know from past experience these matches can last a lifetime.”

The funds will be used in calendar year 2020 to support 34 matches in the Miami Valley. These matches will include high-risk youth and youth in rural communities. One of the programs that will be supported through this grant will be Bigs with Badges, a program which connects youth with local police officers in communities throughout the area, building strong, trusting, lasting relationships.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth in four counties. Last year, Big Brothers, Big Sisters served 525 children through community and school based matches. To learn more, visit www.BBBSMiamiValley.org or call 937-220-6850.