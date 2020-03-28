XCS expands lunch program

XENIA — The grab-and-go meal service program provided by Xenia Community Schools for the duration of closure due to the coronavirus has been expanded to include minors who are not XCS students.

In addition to XCS students who depend on the district for breakfast and lunch during regular operations, the program will now include children ages 1-18.

“During these trying times, it is important that we pull together as a community and care for one another,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton. “Expanding the program to include all the young members of our families is simply the right thing to do.”

Families with minors in the home can pick up a single food package each day, Monday-Friday (March 16-April 3) between 10-11 a.m. that will include breakfast and lunch items.

“Our teachers are working hard to ensure that we continue to feed young minds with remote learning opportunities, but it is important to ensure all aspects of wellness — the most basic of which is ensuring that no one is going hungry,” Lofton said.

The process for pick-up is simple and takes place curbside at each building, allowing for safe social distancing. Food pick-ups are available at Arrowood, Cox, McKinley, and Shawnee elementary schools.

In its first week, the district distributed 3,650 breakfasts and lunches (one each per student). As of Thursday, March 26, XCS has distributed a total of 6,144 dual meals.