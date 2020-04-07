Ferguson teachers show how much they miss students

BEAVERCREEK — Ferguson Hall teachers and administrators missed their students so much that they couldn’t, uh, let it go.

So under the supervision of Assistant Principal Jon Webb, they made a YouTube video for students in the all-freshmen building, singing “We’re working from home” set to the tune of “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.”

“We decided to do this video because we (administration and staff) really miss our students and wanted to show them that we are thinking of them,” Principal Jaimie Sweet said in an email. “We want them to smile even though the circumstances aren’t great.”

Webb provides the voice for the video and appears throughout. The inspiration for using this particular song was from his daughters who love the movie, Sweet said.

“He has a great voice and theater/music experience,” she said. “He loves to get on the announcements and can often be heard singing in the hallways when we are in session … or not.”

Sweet joked that Webb also loves (the band) Panic! at the Disco, “although I am not sure that he can sing like Brendon Urie, who sings the song on the Frozen II soundtrack.”

The video features Webb and teachers, mostly working from home, while a few scenes take place inside the building, including demonstrating social distancing, and a scene where some teachers act as cheerleaders. Teachers took photos or videos and sent to Webb who spliced it all together.

“We both just really love what we do,” Sweet said. “We have done a lot of videos this year for our freshmen. We did a Moana spoof to start the year and it was well received so we continued with more videos with school rules, silly songs, and other fun things to continue to promote a positive, engaging and safe learning environment at Ferguson Hall. The message really is ‘We love you freshmen — the Creek will Rise.’ Work hard and remember that we are still here for you, even though we aren’t physically present with you.“

The video can be viewed at youtu.be/711piiYGXi8. Note, the period at the end is not part of the link.

