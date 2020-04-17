Former Beavercreek D.A.R.E. officer arrested on child pornography charges

BEAVERCREEK — A former Beavercreek police and D.A.R.E. officer was arrested Thursday on multiple federal charges of child pornography.

“Kevin A. Kovacs, a former longtime Beavercreek police officer, was arrested this morning on federal charges of producing, distributing, receiving, transporting and possessing child pornography,” U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers said in a statement. “Additionally, Kovacs is charged with tampering with a witness or informant.”

The alleged offenses — production (three counts), distribution (one), receipt (one), transportation (three), possession (one) and tampering with a witness or informant — happened between March 13, 2015 and Dec. 19, 2019 in Greene County, U.S. District Court records indicate.

According to DeVillers, Kovacs appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to return Friday, April 17 for a detention hearing.

“Beavercreek City Schools administration was alarmed after learning of the allegations against Ofc. Kovacs. Ofc. Kovacs worked as a D.A.R.E. officer in the district since 2012 and left this role at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 school year upon his retirement from the PD,” Beavercreek City Schools officials said in a statement. “School staff and parents have been notified about this alleged incident and are encouraged to reach out to local law enforcement if they have specific concerns or information related to this case.”

The investigation is ongoing. Individuals with any information related to the case are asked to contact the FBI at 513-421-4310 or the Fairborn Police Department at 937-343-8854.

