One killed in Sugarcreek Township crash

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Township late Sunday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Austin T. Gibbs, 25, of Miamisburg died when the car in which he was a passenger failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a guard rail and several trees. The driver, Jacob Ethan Entingh, 19, of Centerville, was taken to Miami Valley South Hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers, Haley Raeann Glandon, 17, of Centerville, and Kaitlyn Rose Reynolds, 19, of Franklin, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with serious injuries.

The accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wilmington-Dayton and Conference roads. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. OSHP said alcohol and drug involvement is also under investigation.

All four occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to the highway patrol.