Xenia Elks handing out hot meals on Saturdays

XENIA — Xenia Elks Lodge #668 is living up to its motto in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaning on “Elks Care, Elks Share,” the lodge hosted its first community dinner giveaway April 25 — handing out more than 160 hot meals to anyone in need.

The second giveaway on May 2 provided 170 meals to neighbors, including several to Christopher House, a nearby residential treatment center for men.

Meals will continue to be distributed on Saturdays from 12 p.m. until the meals run out, according to Linda McLaughlin, chairperson for Xenia Elks Grant Committee.

Lodge members hand out meals from the side entrance of the lodge building at 72 East Second Street in Xenia. Those in need should enter through the parking lot and receive a meal through their car window. Walkers are also welcome and should follow social distancing markers.

Financial donations are being accepted to enable the Elks to continue giving out community meals.

“We have received funds from lodge members and individuals driving through to get a meal for a shut-in, friends or neighbors they know cannot come to the lodge,” McLaughlin said.

Checks can be made payable to Xenia Elks Lodge #668 and mailed to 72 E. Second St., Xenia, Ohio 45385.

Photo courtesy Xenia Elks Xenia Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Ron Woods hands a hot meal to a community member in the drive-through. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_Elks.jpg Photo courtesy Xenia Elks Xenia Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Ron Woods hands a hot meal to a community member in the drive-through.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

