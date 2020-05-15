Seniors to adventure through virtual palooza

XENIA — Greene County seniors will celebrate Older Americans Month this year in a different way.

Last year, more than 100 citizens representing 10 senior centers around the county gathered together at the fairgrounds to fly paper airplanes, create hanging vase frames, participate in a 5K and more during Greene County Council on Aging’s (GCCOA) annual SeniorPalooza.

The cancellation of all in-person activities, classes and programs hasn’t stopped the council from planning an elaborate virtual event.

“It includes activities and challenges to do at home and several virtual activities as well,” Karen Puterbaugh, executive director of GCCOA, said.

Any interested senior can participate in the activities at home between Monday, May 18 and Thursday, May 21 during the event themed “The Adventure Continues.” Purchasing supplies isn’t necessary. Participants should have anything needed already at home.

“We will be together in spirit and action as we stretch our brains, move our bodies, let our creativity shine, and have some fun and laughter in a unique and adventurous way!” council staff wrote on their website.

Participants will use a “Passport” — mailed, emailed, or available on GCCOA’s website — as a guidebook for activities and challenges. Seniors will do an indoor scavenger hunt, share an adventure story, name famous adventure spots by picture, build a ship, answer county parks trivia questions, and more. Scheduled activities include tuning into Real Roots Radio and getting active during a fitness session.

Seniors will record their activities in an “Adventure Diary,” which, upon completion, can be sent to GCCOA for a chance to win prizes — a T-shirt, gift baskets and gift cards.

The event will end Thursday, May 21 with “The Traveling Adventures of Brick and Baum” streamed by video after 2:30 p.m. on Facebook. Brick and Baum will travel around Greene County and share historical facts along the way.

“We have truly enjoyed putting something fun, interactive and brain-stretching together during this interesting time,” Puterbaugh said. “It has been a terrific respite for our team and we hope it will be the same for the community.”

To watch Facebook Live videos, visit: www.facebook.com/GCCOAcares/live/. To find more information online, visit www.gccoa.org. To contact GCCOA, email info@gccoa.org or call 937-376-5486.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

