Greeneview grads starring in movie

JAMESTOWN — Members of the Greeneview High School class of 2020 recently became movie stars.

In lieu of an in-person graduation ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions, the graduates were filmed walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas.

That was made into a movie which will be shown “drive-in” style Wednesday, May 20 in the high school parking lot and on the school’s YouTube channel.

It’s fitting that the graduation has gone virtual because virtually all of the 108 graduates have made future plans. College — either two or four year — awaits 62 grads, while 21 will go directly into the workforce and 10 will enter the armed services.

The class will definitely be remembered for its academic achievements. More than $1 million in scholarships was offered to the class, with more than $380,000 coming from local scholarships.

Eight graduates are members of the National Honor Society, six are National Vocational Technical Honor Society members, 15 earned a diploma with honors, and one earned an associate’s degree. Six students had perfect attendance.

Abby Baker is the class valedictorian, while Cassandra Wheeler is the salutatorian. Baker, who will attend Brigham Young University, earned the Bullock and Greeneview Academic Boosters scholarships. Wheeler earned the Greene County Youth Activity Scholarship and plans to attend Bowling Green State University.

The class of 2020 also excelled athletically. There were three Ohio Heritage Conference championships, one sectional champ, one state placer, five All-Ohio selections, 22 scholar athletes, and six senior athlete awards. Eight were first team All-OHC, five were second team, and seven were honorable mention. There was a pair of OHC player of the year honors to go with two district player of the year awards and five all-district mentions.

Two school records were broken.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

