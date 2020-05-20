Cedarville grads ready for next step

CEDARVILLE — Despite all the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Cedarville High School class of 2020 are sure of what their immediate future holds.

All 47 graduates have made their plans for their post-high school lives: 41 are college bound, three will join the military, and three will enter into the work force.

That doesn’t surprise Principal Chad Haemmerle.

“Not only do each possess the skills needed to have success in their next endeavor, perhaps more importantly they have the right attitude,” he said. “Their positive attitude, flexibility, and understanding in the face of adversity is unparalleled and unmatched. I could not be more proud of each of them.”

The class valedictorian is Logan Brennaman, while the co-salutatorians are cousins Abigail Sheridan and Eva Sheridan. Collectively, the class garnered around $700,000 in scholarship offers.

“This is a group that has led by example,” Haemmerle said. “I cannot begin to express how much I will miss our graduating seniors, or begin to describe how much admiration I have for them as a whole, and as individuals. While Covid 19 may have shortened their time on campus, it cannot shorten their legacy. The traits that they modeled for their peers with undoubtedly live on for years to come.“

Brennaman https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_logan-brennaman.jpg Brennaman Abigail Sheridan https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_abigail-sheridan.jpg Abigail Sheridan Eva Sheridan https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_eva-sheridan.jpg Eva Sheridan

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

