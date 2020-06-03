Splash pad open for summer

XENIA — Xenia residents needing to cool off can head back to Xenia Station.

The city re-opened the splash pad Monday and it will remain open daily, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Signs are in place recommending social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“There are benches around the area spaced out so parents/guardians can maintain social distancing while kids play,” Public Relations Coordinator Christina Schaefer said. “The restrooms at Xenia Station will also be cleaned twice each day. However, Bennett Play Depot next to the Splash Pad will remain closed until restrictions on playgrounds are lifted.”

Schaefer said the city consulted with Greene County Public Health before making the decision. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds.

That state has not provided any information regarding splash pads to local health districts yet, according to GCPH Public Information Officer Laurie Fox.

“Currently we have no guidance from the governor’s office on handling splash pads regarding safety for COVID-19,” she said.

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The splash pad at Xenia Station opened to the public Monday. Signs were in place reminding citizens to maintain proper social distance. The playground remains closed, however. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_IMG_1816.jpg Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The splash pad at Xenia Station opened to the public Monday. Signs were in place reminding citizens to maintain proper social distance. The playground remains closed, however. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The splash pad at Xenia Station opened to the public Monday. Signs were in place reminding citizens to maintain proper social distance. The playground remains closed, however. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_IMG_1817.jpg Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News The splash pad at Xenia Station opened to the public Monday. Signs were in place reminding citizens to maintain proper social distance. The playground remains closed, however.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.