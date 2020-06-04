A grand opening for new ALDI store

XENIA — A longtime Xenia grocery store officially showed off its shiny new digs Wednesday.

ALDI, which had been on North Allison Avenue for years, cut the ribbon on it’s building on Hospitality Drive with hundreds ready to shop. The 19,000-square-foot store is the anchor of a multi-tenant development between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard.

“We are excited about ALDI’s investment in our community and look forward to additional development the store will spur along Hospitality Drive,” Development Director Steve Brodsky said.

It will be similar to the Beavercreek ALDI, offering an upgraded shopping experience.

“Private investment in our community is a positive thing and we welcome improved retail opportunities like the new ALDI,” City Manager Brent Merriman said.

Officials hope the previous ALDI building on North Allison Avenue won’t stay vacant for long. Another grocery store is among the top priorities.

“The City of Xenia is keenly aware of the hole this leaves on the eastern side of the city and will continue to work as it has in the past to try and bring a grocery store to that part of town,” Brodsky said.

