Auditor’s office receives 2020 ESRI SAG Award

XENIA — The Greene County Auditor’s Office recently received the 2020 ESRI Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award.

Select organizations are awarded for their pioneering use of geospatial technology. Greene County was one of 180 organizations chosen from more than 100,000 worldwide, according to a release from the office.

The Greene County GIS team earned recognition for developing the Equitable Property Valuation Application and Value Analysis Dashboard. These applications give citizens access to easy-to-use tools regarding property valuations and will be used during the 2020 county reappraisal process.

“Greene County is raising the bar for GIS solutions within the State of Ohio by serving the Auditor’s needs to communicate information to the public regarding land records and property valuations,” office representatives said in the release. “The work done by the Greene County GIS team has caught the eye of organizations throughout the country and held up as a model to others.”

The local office also previously won the SAG award in 2003. GIS Manager Travis Owens leads the Greene County GIS team. Owens has over 18 years of experience in local government GIS and recently won the Ohio Geographically Referenced Information Program (OGRIP) Best Practices Award for Ohio in 2019. Greene County GIS is a division of the auditor’s office under Auditor David Graham.

“Anytime you receive an award it is exciting, but to receive this award where you are being judged against organizations throughout the world is truly humbling,” Graham said Wednesday. “This award is symbolic of the work put in to ensure that all of our land record information is readily accessible to the public and is another example of how Greene County continues to be at the forefront of GIS technology for local government. I know I could not be more proud of the work put in by not only Travis, but out entire staff.”

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

