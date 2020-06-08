Xenia plans to open city parks

XENIA — Summer likely became a little more exciting for kids after Gov. Mike DeWine announced that certain entertainment venues — including outdoor playgrounds — could open Wednesday, June 10.

Xenia officials confirmed Friday that its parks will open and will be cleaned periodically. The city has 13 parks and according to its website, nine have playground equipment. The city will not be providing hand sanitizers at the parks due to cost and sometimes lack of availability, according to Public Relations Coordinator Christina Schaefer.

“It would not be feasible,” she said. “We will be posting signs at playgrounds that state they are to be used at your own risk.”

Xenia’s five elementary schools have playground equipment as well. Whether the district plans to reopen those next week was unknown at press time.

DeWine said that residents need to continue to be cautious as more businesses and activities open.

“As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene,” said DeWine. “The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

