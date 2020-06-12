CSU planning for in-person classes in fall

WILBERFORCE — Central State University is planning for students to be back on campus this fall.

While CSU officials have not publicly released any specific plans, a letter posted on the university’s website dated May 18 and signed by outgoing president Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond and incoming president Dr. Jack Thomas said the enrollment staff is processing new freshmen applications and clearance for returning students. On social media, Thomas shared a photo encouraging students to apply with a banner at the top saying “Central State University will host in person and online classes this fall.”

The letter said CSU is establishing new protocols for re-entry and stressed that the experience will be “new and different.”

“The COVID-19 virus is forcing changes to align with federal and state public health directives,” according to the letter. “These changes in residential life and academic delivery systems are being implemented. It is imperative that students, parents, faculty, staff and the university community readjust to new norms in order to implement seamless transitions and sustained activities for a healthy and safe environment.”

CSU established an Institutional Response Team which represents a cross-section of multiple units that assess best practices for re-opening. The IRT will follow guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and the State of Ohio to design optimal campus experiences.

“Our team is making recommendations across a multitude of areas to include redesigning instruction; modifications to commonplace gatherings; residential life; health and safety policies and protocols; and athletic competitions,” the letter said.

