Department measuring impact of COVID-19 on county businesses

XENIA — Greene County Department of Development is measuring how COVID-19 has affected local businesses.

The department is conducting a survey for Greene County businesses online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7D9GRJW.

The survey asks 13 questions, including the type of business answering the survey and its location, as well as how many people the business employed prior to the pandemic and how many furloughs and lay-offs were made because of it.

Questions also address whether or not the business remained open during the last three months, its open status now, and when it expects to be back to full productivity. Businesses are asked to pick the biggest challenges of restarting and answer whether or not it applied for federal or state assistance — and if it was awarded.

According to Economic Development Coordinator Eric Henry, the business questionnaire is intended to help the department measure the impact of the pandemic in the county, as well as provide insight into future economic development in the coming months.

By Anna Bolton

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

