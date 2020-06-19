Case closed: No charges filed in Grinnell Road shooting

XENIA — No charges will be filed against a man involved in February’s Grinnell Road shooting that left two people dead. According to the Greene County prosecutor, the case is closed.

A court filing shows a Greene County grand jury on June 16 considered evidence and testimony in the matter of Robert Lindsey Duncan, who lived at the home on the 3400 block of Grinnell Road in Miami Township at the time. No indictment was returned, which resulted in a no-bill finding.

Jurors determined that Duncan was acting in self-defense of himself and his wife, Molly, when he fatally shot his ex-wife Cheryl Sanders, and her husband Robert Reed Sanders on Feb. 12, according to Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller.

The attack happened at the entrance of the Duncan residence. The Duncans gave statements to media two days after the incident, describing the “ambush.” The couple explained they were pulling into their driveway after breakfast in Yellow Springs when they were confronted by the Sanders, and two separate gun fights ensued.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer reported at a press conference following the shooting that Duncan was a CCW (carrying concealed weapon) permit holder and had a gun on him at the time.

According to Haller, the investigation uncovered evidence that that the assault by the Sanders couple was planned in advance.

“Both assailants were armed and determined to do harm to Mr. and Mrs. Duncan,” Haller said in a release. “Cheryl Sanders and her current spouse, Robert Reed Sanders, were residents of North Carolina. They drove to Ohio with the intent to kill Robert Lindsey and Molly Duncan. Investigators believe that the motive for the attack was greed and hatred.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation, with aid from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Cedarville Police Department, and authorities in North Carolina and Texas.

File photo A shooting at a residence on Grinnell Road on Feb. 12, 2020 left two individuals dead. No charges have been filed, the Greene County prosecutor announced Friday after a grand jury filing.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

