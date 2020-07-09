XCSF announces latest round of grants

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation recently awarded nearly $25,000 in grants to Xenia Community Schools.

The grants will fund projects that are innovative and provide enhancements to the standard school curriculum.

One group of awards focuses on science, including funds for a Chemistry Club project at Xenia High School geared towards science experiment instruction in the elementary schools. Funds are also being provided to Warner Middle School for the Warner Warriors Lego Robotics and a seventh grade dissections course. A variety of science-focused grants were approved for elementary schools. Additionally, all of the elementary buildings will benefit from the STEAM Day/Science Olympiad grant. Many of the science grants are being sponsored through the Dr. Jenene Washington-Stepter Science Grant (Dr. Nodie Washington), W. A. Hammond Drierite Co., Ltd., and Dr. Aleksandar Svager.

A variety of up-to-date nonfiction books will be purchased for the elementary school libraries and new genre books will be added to the Warner Middle School library collection. Altrusa International of Xenia, Ohio, Inc. and Barbara Stafford are sponsors for the elementary library grant.

Several grants were awarded helping the focus on improving school climate and student behavior. These include “WEB — Where Everybody Belongs,” “Project Linus,” and “PBIS-Positive Behavioral and Interventions Support” at Warner Middle School and Xenia High School. Support for these initiatives comes from the Edwin Cox Family Legacy Grant.

The Muse Machine will once again come to Warner Middle School. Grant funds will be used for several interactive performances at the school. This will provide arts learning to connect students and teachers to artistic experiences. Included will be dance, theater, and music companies and independent artists. The XCSF will also fund the educational courtyards initiative at Warner Middle School. The furnishing of these spaces will provide additional flexible and quiet seating options for instruction, lunch, and recess.

The grants awarded by the foundation would not be possible without the help of the community, according to foundation officials. The foundation announced a new “Sponsor a Grant Program” three years ago. Individuals, organizations and businesses commit to providing funds to cover a portion of or an entire grant for a minimum of $500. Grants available for sponsorship have been selected by the XCSF Board of Directors from staff-submitted applications and an extensive application review and selection process conducted in conjunction with Xenia Community Schools.

Additional sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming school year are still available.

The foundation awards grants to teachers and staff of the Xenia Community Schools. Any Xenia Community Schools’ staff or community member can apply to the foundation to fund special projects in classrooms. Projects are geared towards enriching student learning. Some applications represent district-wide initiatives. All the grants for Xenia Community School students and teachers are beyond what regular school funding can provide.

Xenia Community Schools Foundation, formerly known as the Xenia Educational Endowment Fund, is an Ohio non-profit 501(C) (3) corporation. Gifts made to the XCSF qualify as tax deductible charitable contributions. The board of directors includes local residents and staff of the Xenia Community School District. For information about the XCSF, visit xcsfoundation.com, Facebook, or leave a message at the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce at 937-372-3591.