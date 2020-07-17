Fall events at CU cancelled due to COVID precautions

CEDARVILLE — As Cedarville University continues to prioritize the health and safety of the university’s faculty, staff and students, its administration has decided to not host large-group events on campus in the fall, including homecoming and Junior Jam.

As a result of homecoming being cancelled, the previously planned 2020 commencement ceremony — originally moved from the traditional May celebration to October because of the coronavirus — will be postponed. The administration will evaluate hosting plans periodically and may reschedule or resume these events should conditions change. Check cedarville.edu/events for the latest calendar updates.

Other large events that are cancelled include the popular Junior Jam, an event for third- through sixth-grade students and their leaders. Junior Jam, planned for Oct. 10, is a one-day, high-energy event that points students from across the country to Jesus.

“The health and safety of the Cedarville community is paramount in our decision-making process, so we believe canceling these events is essential,” said Thomas White, president of Cedarville University. “It pains us to cancel these highly anticipated events, especially our 2020 commencement, where we wanted to honor our recent graduates.”