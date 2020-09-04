Cedarville U has record enrollment

CEDARVILLE — The national trend for college enrollment in 2020 shows a decline in college-age students pursuing a degree.

At Cedarville University, however, the story is much different than the national trend, even with the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 14th consecutive year, Cedarville has recorded a record enrollment of undergraduate, graduate, and online students. According to a report filed by Cedarville’s registrar, the university’s enrollment for 2020-21 has climbed to 4,550 students — an increase of 3.7 percent, or 170 students, from last year’s enrollment of 4,380 students.

In 2018, Cedarville enrolled more than 4,000 students for the first time in its 133-year history.

“God has been gracious and kind to this institution,” said President Dr. Thomas White. “We are committed to stewarding all that he has entrusted to us, remaining faithful to advance the Word of God and the Testimony of Jesus Christ in all we do.”

The record student body includes 4,028 undergraduate and 522 graduate students. The incoming freshman class has 918 students, which is the second-largest incoming class in history. The graduate school saw an increase of 25 students enrolled in the Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Nursing, Master of Ministry, Master of Divinity and Doctor of Pharmacy programs.

“We are humbled by the privilege God has given us to be part of his transforming work in the lives of these students,” White said. “We pray we are faithful in providing an excellent education marked by intentional discipleship in submission to biblical authority.”

Cedarville is currently in the midst of a 10-year campus master plan that will position the institution for continued growth. Three new facilities opened in August, including a 282-bed residence hall, a 300-seat Chick-fil-A restaurant, and a new facility for the civil engineering program.

The master plan also includes the planned Scharnberg Business Center, which will house the school of business administration; a new welcome center and liberal arts facility; and the addition of graduate programs in athletic training and a planned physician assistant program by 2023.