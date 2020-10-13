A hot time in Xenia

XENIA — A group of teens tested their taste buds Sunday during a chip challenge at Xenia Grace Chapel.

Hosted by Grace Teen’s Gathering Place, each of the “contestants” had a bevy of chips to try with increasing kick, until there were just a couple left, when the competition went crazy with Dave’s Insanity Sauce. When things cooled off, Xenia High School student Gavin Hahn outlasted Greene County Career Center student Ashton Bradley, who, uh, flamed out at the end.

“Tonight’s Gathering Place event, The Hot Chip Challenge, was mostly about having some fun and connecting as a community,” Youth Pastor Jason Hale he said. “But just as importantly, it was also about breaking through some of the barriers of social isolation, self-imposed limitations, and fear of others seeing our unfiltered ‘true-self’ … including the good, the bad, and the ugly. These are all too real socio-emotional challenges that students are facing on a daily basis as they navigate the tricky waters of adolescence in the difficult and uncertain times of our current world.”

The group meets regularly on Sundays, according to Hale, “To create a safe and inspiring environment for encountering Christ, allowing each other the freedom to be authentic and imperfect, as we journey together toward discovering our uniquely God-designed purpose and equipping each student to be a difference maker in his or her own sphere of influence.”

Grace Teens has members from all over the county.

“Our number one priority is creating healthy, long-term relationships with and among the students of our local communities, whether in person or through our virtual platforms,” Hale said.

Logan Porter isn’t a fan of the hot and spicy chips. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/web1_DSC_0782.jpg Logan Porter isn’t a fan of the hot and spicy chips. Warner Middle School student Robert Baker (left), Cedarville Middle School student Taylor Fouts (middle), and Cedarville High School student Konnor Wrightsel (right) have varying reactions to hot chips. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/web1_DSC_0787.jpg Warner Middle School student Robert Baker (left), Cedarville Middle School student Taylor Fouts (middle), and Cedarville High School student Konnor Wrightsel (right) have varying reactions to hot chips. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia High School student Gavin Hahn (left), and Greene County Career Center student Ashton Bradley react after trying some extremely hot chips during a challenge at Xenia Grace Chapel’s Gathering Place Sunday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/web1_DSC_0803.jpg Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia High School student Gavin Hahn (left), and Greene County Career Center student Ashton Bradley react after trying some extremely hot chips during a challenge at Xenia Grace Chapel’s Gathering Place Sunday. After it was all over, Warner Middle School student Amie Baker decides to try a flaming hot Cheeto. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/web1_DSC_0807.jpg After it was all over, Warner Middle School student Amie Baker decides to try a flaming hot Cheeto. Cedarville High School student Konnor Wrightsel isn’t so sure about the chip he just ate. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/web1_DSC_0783.jpg Cedarville High School student Konnor Wrightsel isn’t so sure about the chip he just ate.

