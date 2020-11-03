Election results likely to be delayed

XENIA — One of the most publicized, important, and heated election seasons comes to an end at 7:30 p.m. today when polls close around the state.

Sort of.

With the record number of absentee ballots around Ohio and the nation — coupled with print deadlines — there’s a better than good chance that we won’t know the results in time to make it into Wednesday’s Xenia Daily Gazette. In addition, each county was given specific time slots to update information to the secretary of state’s website so that won’t be refreshed as often as in the past.

Normally by 10 p.m. on election night we have a pretty good idea of what’s happening and get some quick comments from the winners and move on.

That’s likely not the case this year. So if you pick up tomorrow’s paper and don’t see much — if any — on the election, please know that we did everything we could to get stories in print but just didn’t have enough information. However, we will be updating our website, xeniagazette.com, as often as we can until we get the word that the results are unofficially final.

And even then the results will change. Absentee ballots that were postmarked by yesterday and received by Nov. 13 will also be counted. The official canvass begins Nov. 14 and must be completed by Nov. 24

Stay tuned and thanks for reading the Xenia Daily Gazette.

File photo While a record number of people participated in early and absentee voting, many will be at the polls today as well. Election officials say results may not be known for days after the election due to the number of absentee ballots. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_DSC_6524.jpg File photo While a record number of people participated in early and absentee voting, many will be at the polls today as well. Election officials say results may not be known for days after the election due to the number of absentee ballots.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.