Soin volunteer comforts grieving families

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center Volunteer Ann Abel uses her time well.

Better yet, she uses her heart well.

The Riverside resident creates bereavement gifts to provide comfort for maternity patients who lost a child.

Whether it was a miscarriage or death during delivery, Abel helps with the grieving process. Her bereavement gift packages include a crocheted hat, a blanket, and a card. The card is signed by each hospital staff member who helped take care of the mother and baby. Packages also include a crafted bracelet. Abel’s daughter LeeAnn White creates the bracelets.

“It is a project I started back in 2013,” Abel said. “I’ve made afghans for babies. So, I wanted to see if Soin had any such programs. As I delivered afghans to the hospital, I would see how hospital employees interacted with one another. Then, I decided that I wanted to join the team. About a year ago, the maternity ward wanted to start a bereavement project. I was asked to get involved with the project.”

Besides taking up personal time, Abel’s work takes true dedication and passion. Dealing with maternity death can take a mental toll on all involved. Abel’s work involves of a lot of compassion. But it’s personally satisfying that she can help grieving parents.

“I have grown from this experience,” she said. “If it brings comfort to the grieving parents, I get enjoyment out of what I do. It is all worth it.”

Abel does not have direct contact with any parents. Her bereavement gift packages are made at home, and when they are finished Abel then takes them to the hospital. Abel doesn’t do it for recognition, but she said she and her fellow volunteers are valued.

“The doctors and nurses appreciate what the volunteers do,” she said. “You can feel the wonderful caring and positive attitudes. Soin is a wonderful place to volunteer.”

