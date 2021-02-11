BELLBROOK — Greene County Community Foundation received the Impact Award at the Little Miami Watershed Network’s annual meeting Feb. 9.

The foundation was awarded for having a positive impact on the Little Miami River and its corridor.

In presenting the award, LMWN Chair Hope Taft said, “The Little Miami Watershed Network and its forerunner, The Little Miami River Kleeners, would not exist if the Greene County Community Foundation had not agreed to be our financial home and taken the organization on as one of its components. This gave us the bookkeeping services, insurance, a 501.c3 number, and much needed advice on how to start a non-profit on a shoestring and in a very short period of time.”

Taft said she was grateful for Greene Giving’s help, advice and the opportunities it had provided the network.

“When we have a need, like speaking engagements; a problem, like will insurance cover this event; or a question, like what else is planned for this date?; Greene Giving is there to help,” Taft continued. “We would like to recognize Greene Giving for all the help, patience and work done to help Little Miami Watershed Network thrive since its beginning. They have stood by our side since 2010.”

Paige Sharbaugh, Greene Giving board member, accepted the award on behalf of the foundation.

The Little Miami Watershed Network, a component of the Greene County Community Foundation, is a grassroots non-profit group. It started in 2010 under the name Little Miami River Kleeners, and in 2020 merged into LMWN, creating a single organization that works toward protection, preservation, stewardship and education of the Little Miami River watershed.

For more information about the network, visit www.lmwn.org or email lmwatershednetwork@gmail.com.

Submitted photo Paige Sharbaugh, Greene Giving board member, accepts the Impact Award on behalf of the foundation Feb. 9 for positively impacting the Little Miami Watershed Network. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/02/web1_Sharbaugh.jpg Submitted photo Paige Sharbaugh, Greene Giving board member, accepts the Impact Award on behalf of the foundation Feb. 9 for positively impacting the Little Miami Watershed Network.